Harav Elimelech Biderman Inspires Yeshivas Oraysa at the End of Shovavim Tat

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 5:31 am |

Harav Elimelech Biderman speaks in Yeshivas Oraysa in Yerushalayim, flanked by the Roshei Yeshivah.

Following an intense learning campaign in Yeshivas Oraysa in Yerushalayim during the weeks of Shovavim Tat – it being a leap year with two months of Adar – the yeshivah merited to hear divrei chizuk and be inspired by the noted mashpia Harav Elimelech Biderman.

Other darshanim at the special event, which was also held to mark the chizuk in dealing with technology, included: Harav Pinchas Breyer, Harav Yehoshua Fink, and Harav Meir Moskowitz.

The bachurim also merited to receive chizuk from noted mashpia Harav Zvi Meir Silberberg, who encouraged them to undertake more protection from the woes of technology.

The bachurim listen attentively to the drashos.

Later, the bachurim traveled to Teveria, where a special learning session of five uninterrupted hours was held, and then they traveled to daven at the kever of the Rashbi in Meron.