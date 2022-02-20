Gantz Endorses “Two-Entity” Solution

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:12 pm |

Hotel Bayerischer Hof, Munich, site of the Munich Security Conference.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told the Munich Security Conference on Sunday that he foresees a “two-entity” solution of the Mideast conflict, but not the two-state solution supported by the international community.

“Eventually, we will find ourselves in a two-entity solution, in which we respect the Palestinian sovereignty and governance, but yet we will be respected for our security needs,” Gantz said.

The moderator of the discussion at the conference asked him: “Did you say a two-state solution is possible?”

Gantz clarified that he deliberately chose to speak of two entities, so as to indicate Israel’s rejection of negotiations for a Palestinian state that would start with the pre-1967 borders.

To speak of a “two state solution takes us to a former framework. It’s a phrase that gives the illusions of 1967 with the border lines, etc. and things that cannot happen.

“This is why I said two-entity solution that we would verify with one another how we can ensure the Palestinian rights on one hand” while also safeguarding Israel’s security needs on the other, Gantz said.

“We must maintain strategic connection. we must maintain security considerations. I am sure we must promote economy. Slowly and but surely we will separate from one another and create a better reference for future discussion what a permanent agreement would look like,” he said.