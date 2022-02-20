From March, Israel Will Allow In All Tourists – Even Unvaccinated

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 9:16 am |

A traveler walks toward the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Israel will begin allowing in all tourists regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting March 1, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Sunday.

Entry into Israel will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel, the statement said.

Currently only COVID-19 vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel.

Even unvaccinated Israelis will not have to quarantine upon returning to Israel as long as they test negative upon landing, the ministers agreed.

“We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open what we were the first in the world to close,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “At the same time, we will keep our finger on the pulse and in the case of a new variant, we will respond quickly once again.”

Mandatory weekly tests for schoolchildren will also come to an end — for middle schools on Thursday, and for elementary schools on March 10.