Former High Court President Grunis to Head Sub Inquiry

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:17 pm |

Former president of the Israeli High Court Asher Grunis. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A state commission of inquiry into corruption in the procurement of submarines from Germany took another step forward on Sunday with the appointment of former High Court president Asher Grunis to head the panel.

The current Court president Esther Hayut said the panel would also include former justice Zvi Zylbertal, former Bank of Israel governor Karnit Flug, former Israel Navy commander Avraham Ben-Shoshan and former Israeli Air Force procurement division head Jacob Burtman.

The establishment of the commission was approved by the cabinet last month, following repeated calls by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for a further investigation into the affair.

The commission will re-examine the $2 billion deal to purchase submarines from the German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, a case which has already seen the indictment of several close associates of former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Although police have said throughout that Netanyahu was never under suspicion in the case, the new commission is widely believed to be seeking to prove his connection to the wrongdoing. Netanyahu has dismissed such accusations as part of the larger “witch hunt” which he says is being conducted against him in an ongoing trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He claims his innocence of all charges.