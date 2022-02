Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 6:21 am |

At the meeting on Motzoei Shabbos.

Members of the Flatbush Shomrim met on Motzoei Shabbos with the Muslim Pakistani American community leadership, in light of last week’s hate crime.

The emphasis at the meeting, held at Shormim headquarters, was on educating the youth that hate is wrong and will not be tolerated.