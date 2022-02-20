Chief Rabbis Warn Ministers Against Divisive Conversion Reform

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:10 pm |

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau (left) and Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel’s two chief rabbis — Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau and Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef — have sent a letter to cabinet ministers exhorting them to retreat from a move to pass reforms of the conversion system that would cause severe national division.

“The government is discussing a law that will have an impact on many citizens and on Israeli society as a whole. Making decisions on a topic as sensitive and important as this while ignoring the stance of the chief rabbis and Israel’s rabbinic judges… makes a tear in the nation and will necessarily cause the formation of disparate communities in Israel,” the letter reads.

Furthermore, the chief rabbis asserted that Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana’s proposal amounts to “deceit of the convert, as anyone who goes through this [conversion] process will not be considered a righteous convert by the majority of rabbis and rabbinical judges of Israel.”

The bill was drawn up in consultation with several leading rabbis in the Modern Orthodox movement, including Rabbi Chaim Druckman, according to The Times of Israel.

On Sunday, the ministerial committee on legislation voted to advance the reform plan, which would allow municipal chief rabbis to conduct conversions, thereby undermining the authority of the chief rabbinate.