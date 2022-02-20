Boro Park Apartment Burglarized, $30K Stolen

BORO PARK -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 9:59 am |

A Boro Park man returned home late Motzoei Shabbos to discover his apartment was burglarized of a large sum of cash and personal documents.

The man had gone away for Shabbos, leaving his apartment on 51st Street near 14th Avenue on Friday afternoon. When he returned around 1:00 a.m. Motzoei Shabbos, he discovered that the apartment had been ransacked, and $30,000 cash taken, in addition to personal documents such as a social security card and passport.

The burglar(s) had apparently entered the apartment through a living room window.

Police have not yet obtained surveillance images, and no description of suspects is available.