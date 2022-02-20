Bennett Warns: Weaker Iran Deal May Be Coming Shortly

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office. (Emil Salman/POOL )

Nuclear negotiations may soon end with a deal that is insufficiently tough on Iran, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at the opening of Sunday’s Cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim.

“The talks between Iran and the world powers on a return to the Iran deal are very advanced,” Bennett said. “It may be that we will see an agreement in a short time.

“The apparent new deal is shorter and weaker than the previous one,” he added.

Bennett explained that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in 2015, was for 10 years, which means returning to it means a deal in which most of its restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment will expire in only 2½ years.

“Since the original deal was signed, two things happened: The Iranians advanced their enrichment capabilities very much, and time has passed,” he said.

In 2½ years, Bennett said, “Iran will be able and entitled to develop and install advanced centrifuges, without restrictions; stadiums full of centrifuges, according to the agreement.

“In return, the Iranians will, at present, receive tens of billions of dollars and sanctions removed,” he said. “In the end, that money will reach terror in the region. That terror endangers us and other countries in the region – as we saw recently – and will also endanger American forces in the region.”

Israel is prepared to protect its citizens’ security, on its own, in any scenario, Bennett added.