Bennet Says Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Would Mean More “Volatile” Middle East

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 4:01 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that a U.S.-Iranian deal taking shape to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers is weaker than the original arrangement and would lead to more volatility in the region.

“The emerging deal, as it seems, is highly likely to create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” Bennett said in a speech to a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim.

Bennett said the biggest problem in current negotiations was the possibility of the shorter timeline – two and a half years – before Iran could freely operate advanced centrifuges, since the original timeline may not be extended.

“Israel will not accept Iran as a nuclear threshold state,” he said, reiterating a long-standing position. “Israel will always maintain its freedom of action to defend itself.”