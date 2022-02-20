Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Colleyville a Month After Hostage Crisis

FORT WORTH, Texas (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 4:48 pm |

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel on Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)

Antisemitic and white separatist materials were distributed to Colleyville homes Saturday night, a month after four individuals were held hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel.

Flyers were distributed in clear sandwich bags to driveways around the city overnight, according to the Colleyville Police Department Twitter account.

Similar flyers have shown up in January in San Francisco, Miami and Denver, the account pointed out.

Most of those flyers included antisemitic and anti-vaccine messaging, with most claiming that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” according to NBC. Listed on these flyers were government officials who have roles in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and who the flyers say are Jewish.

The flyers appear to be from a loose network of individuals that engages in antisemitic stunts to harass Jews, according to the Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Region. They work alone and in small cliques and occasionally travel across the country to work together in larger teams.

The flyers in other cities were found a week after the hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

It’s unclear how many flyers were found by Colleyville police and whether they contained the same messages as the flyers that have shown up across the country.

Police spokespersons could not be immediately reached for comment.