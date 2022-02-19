Hezbollah Drone Triggers Air Defenses in Northern Israel

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:20 pm |

An Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen at the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Lebanon. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

A drone flown by the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group crossed into northern Israel on Friday afternoon, triggering air defenses and the scrambling of fighter jets before returning to Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war against Israel on the Lebanon border in 2006, said Friday’s flight was a 40-minute reconnaissance mission. Earlier in the week, it said it had started producing its own drones in Lebanon.

Hours later and roughly 100 kilometers to the north, a thundering roar was heard in the Lebanese capital Beirut, probably caused by Israeli planes passing in the lowest overflight in years, according to a Lebanese security source.

The noise reminded residents of a huge 2020 port explosion.

The IDF said Hezbollah’s radio-controlled drone had set off air raid sirens in the Galilee region of northern Israel, warning residents to take cover.

“Aerial defense systems identified and tracked the threat along with helicopters and fighter jets that were dispatched,” it said, adding that its Iron Dome defense system had tried to intercept the drone but it made it back.

On Thursday, Israel said it had downed a drone that belonged to Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli airspace.