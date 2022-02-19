‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest is Near the End

OTTAWA (The Washington Post) -

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:53 pm |

Police work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP)

Police escalated operations Saturday and cleared out the bulk of Ottawa’s self-styled “Freedom Convoy” protesters, to bring an end to more than three weeks of disruption declared illegal under an unprecedented emergency order.

The protests opened a new chapter in anti-health mandate movements at home and abroad while shaking up Canadian politics and raising numerous questions about law enforcement and why it took so long to unclog the streets of Canada’s capital city.

Defiant demonstrators, draped in Canadian flags, acknowledged the protest’s end was near on Saturday even as some made a last stand. But several told The Washington Post that they planned to regroup or join future anti-government demonstrations.

“We are going to win,” people shouted at police even as they were forced to retreat.

But interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell warned them of consequences ahead. “If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” he said.

Police said they arrested 170 protesters as of Saturday afternoon but standoffs continued in the snow and freezing temperatures, which dipped into the teens, as law enforcement officers pushed to disperse straggling demonstrators and tow trucks slowly pulled away the remaining parked big rigs that have paralyzed parts of the city, including Parliament Hill, the seat of Canada’s government.

As protesters’ numbers dwindled, law enforcement officers armed with batons and guns, some on horseback, appeared to advance at a faster and more forceful pace than the day before as a drone hovered above. Though largely restrained, tensions remained high, as protesters, facing hefty fines or prison time, continued to gather along the remaining front lines, some bringing with them children and dogs.

At midday, organizers of one key group, Freedom Convoy 2022, much of whose leadership has been arrested or left Ottawa, issued a call for truckers to move from a central encampment in front of Canada’s parliament “to avoid further [police] brutality.” They asked for police to give time for vehicles to move.

With so many moving parts – the presence of children, the possibility of violence, the tightly packed vehicles and combustible fuel – the police have taken a largely restrained approach, even by Canadian standards. Police officers, some in tactical gear, have continued to leave open exits for demonstrators and drivers who decide to leave.

Alongside arrests, police said they used a “chemical irritant,” pepper spray, against some demonstrators they described as “assaultive.” Police said in a tweet Saturday that some of the arrested had body armor, smoke grenades and other fireworks on them.

“We told you to leave,” the Ottawa police said in a tweet Saturday. “We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses.”

As conditions unfolded on the ground, Canadian Parliament resumed debate Saturday over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation Monday of the 1988 Emergencies Act, which gives the government broad powers for up to 30 days. Parliament must vote within seven days of the act’s invocation to approve or reject it.

Under the Emergencies Act, banks can freeze assets suspected of being used to fund the protest and can suspend the insurance and business accounts connected to vehicles found here. Thousands of dollars in fines have been imposed on drivers, several of whom told The Washington Post they did not expect to pay and would litigate in court.

Police say they can retroactively fine or charge people documented to be violating laws.

“If you are involved in this protest we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell said at a news conference Saturday. “This investigation will go on for months to come.”

Use of the act is expected to be approved, although the move has drawn criticism from both the left and the right.

On Thursday, police set up about a hundred checkpoints and other road closures in Ottawa’s downtown to keep out protester reinforcements.

Peter Sloly resigned as Ottawa’s police chief on Tuesday after heavy criticism of his department’s handling of the unrest.

Many Ottawa residents complained of being unable to sleep or work amid incessant honking and blocked streets.

Some protesters have demanded an end to all pandemic-related mandates. Others said they wanted Trudeau ousted or tried in court. The protests in Canada, which have also targeted and shut down border crossings, have inspired copycats in European capitals.

Police on Friday afternoon said that one officer had been lightly injured.

After days of defiance, protesters have largely not prevented people from leaving. Though the message is: We will be back.