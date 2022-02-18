Amid Tension in Sheikh Jarrah, Defense Officials Brace for Gaza Violence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 18, 2022

Israeli security forces disperse residents of the eastern Yerushalayim neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Thursday night. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Amid the backdrop of tensions between Jewish and Arab residents of the eastern Yerushalayim neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, alongside violent incidents in Yehudah and Shomron, defense officials on Thursday said they were increasingly concerned about an escalation in the Gaza Strip as well.

Hundreds of uniformed and undercover police were expected to guard the contentious neighborhood over the weekend, ahead of a large rally there by protesters from Israel’s predominantly Arab “triangle region.”

MKs from both sides of the political aisle were also expected to visit the flashpoint. The main concern is that small violent incidents in the Jerusalem neighborhood will be caught on video, go viral online, and inflame the already strained atmosphere even further.

Eyes will also be focused on Har HaBayis as Muslims gather for Friday prayers. Elsewhere, the Jewish settlement outpost of Evyatar is also a potential flashpoint for clashes, as 200 right-wing activists were expected to arrive there for joint prayers and left-wing activists were expected to hold a counter-protest.

Even amid the threats emanating from Gaza in recent days, however, the overriding view among Israeli defense officials was that Hamas currently has no interest in igniting an all-out confrontation, both due to the recent lifting of certain restrictions on the Gaza Strip and a new installment of Qatari aid money via the United Nations expected to arrive on Sunday, whereby 100,000 Gaza families will receive $100.

This was also the situation on the eve of Operation Guardian of the Walls in June 2021; however, defense officials still fear an escalation. They have set their sights on mid-March and early April as a time frame for a potential conflagration.

“Israel is headed toward a tough time in the Palestinian arena,” a senior defense official said.

Egyptian sources, meanwhile, told the Hamas-controlled Al-Quds channel that Hamas and Israel had both confirmed they had no desire for another round of fighting, despite the tensions in eastern Yerushalayim.