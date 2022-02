Security Meeting Held in Midwood

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:53 am |

L-R: NYPD Lt. Ira (Yitzy) Jablonsky, David Heskiel, Dovi Zeitlin, NYPD Chief Michael Kemper, Shomrim Coordinator Robert Moskovitz, Peter Rebenwurzel, FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman, NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor, Rafi Treitel.

NYPD commanders and officers met with Rabbanim and heads of yeshivos in Flatbush to discuss several recent incidents of concern regarding safety in their neighborhoods. The Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC) hosted the meeting.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor speaking.

