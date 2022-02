MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 am |

A security staff patrols the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Russia has expelled Deputy U.S. Ambassador Bartle Gorman and Washington will respond to the move, the RIA news agency cited the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as saying on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what justification Moscow gave for the expulsion.