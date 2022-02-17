Lawyer Charged by Durham Seeks Dismissal of Indictment

WASHINGTON -

Special Counsel John Durham. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”

Lawyers for Michael Sussmann said that if the indictment were allowed to proceed, it would “risk criminalizing ordinary conduct, raise First Amendment concerns, dissuade honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and chill the advocacy of lawyers who interact with the government.”

Durham was tasked in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr with investigating potential government misconduct during the early days of the investigation into potential coordination between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He was given the title of special counsel in 2020, in the final weeks of the Trump administration, to ensure that he could continue his work once Joe Biden became president.

Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI’s then-general counsel during a September 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about potentially suspicious internet data involving a Russia-based bank and the Trump Organization. Prosecutors say Sussmann misled the FBI by saying during the meeting that he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually representing the interests of the Clinton campaign and a technology executive who had furnished Sussmann with the data and analysis.

The FBI investigated and ruled out within months the possibility of a secret digital backchannel between servers of the Trump Organization and of Russia-based Alfa Bank. The indictment does not charge Sussmann with giving the FBI false information about that matter, but rather about what his lawyers dismissively described as an “ancillary” issue — who his legal clients were at the time of the meeting.

Sussmann’s lawyers say he did not lie, but even if he misled the FBI, there is no evidence that the false statement he’s alleged to have made is material to the case or affected the bureau decision to investigate any potential connection between Trump and Alfa Bank. They say allowing the indictment to stand would mean that people could be prosecuted for giving an accurate tip to law enforcement if they weren’t upfront about their motivation for doing so.

“So, a jilted ex-wife would think twice about reporting her ex-husband’s extensive gun-smuggling operation lest the FBI later decide to prosecute her for failing to disclose her motivation for turning him in,” the motion states. “If would-be tipsters or sources fear that an incomplete disclosure will subject them to criminal liability, the FBI would be seriously weakened in its ability to gather information from the public, and recruit and maintain confidential human sources.”

Reporting by AP