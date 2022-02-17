High Court President Denies Amsalem’s Racism Claims

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:42 am |

View of the empty courtroom at the High Court in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

High Court President Justice Esther Hayut fired back at MK David Amsalem (Likud) on Thursday, rejecting his claims of discrimination against Sephardim in top court appointments.

On Wednesday, leading into next week’s appointment of four new Supreme Court justices, Amsalem insinuated to the Knesset plenum that Hayut racially discriminates against Israelis coming from Middle Eastern and North African backgrounds.

None of the four justices expected to be appointed next week come from Sephardic backgrounds, he noted, but most of the negotiations over the candidates revolved around right-wing versus left-wing issues, having a private sector appointment, having an Israeli-Arab appointment and equal opportunity for women.

With Khaled Kabuv, Ruth Ronen, Gila Kanfei-Steinitz and Yechiel Kasher all slated to be appointed, the new group will check many of those boxes, but did not address the Sephardic diversity issue.

Amsalem on Wednesday seemingly called on Hayut to be more transparent with her feelings toward him: “What is Justice Hayut on? Instead of writing nonsense [in her judicial opinions], why don’t you write ‘Mr. Amsalem, I can’t stand you: not the Amsalems and not the Machlufs.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Hayut wrote in a letter. It is rare for a High Court Justice to address a public official, especially in such a sharp manner.

“I wonder where this intense hatred comes from that brings you to say such harsh things.

“I heard yesterday the words that he said from the Knesset plenum, directed towards me and my colleagues, and not for the first time,” Hayut wrote, continuing to decry Amsalem’s comments in her letter.

“I grew up in a ma’abarah [transit camp] where there were many Amsalems, Machlufs, Bittans right next to Moskovitchs and Hershkovitzs,” she wrote, directly negating Amsalem’s insinuation.

Amsalem was quick to respond to Hayut’s letter, telling Galei Israel Radio: “Don’t forget that a committee of politicians elected you; I was elected by the people.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu did not take Amsalem’s side: “I spoke with Hayut and told her that Amsalem’s comments are not acceptable, do not reflect my opinion, were said without my knowledge.

“In a democracy, all public institutions are subject to criticism, but the criticism needs to be relevant and address the institution, not the person representing it.

The new appointments are expected to go through next week after several months of delay when Hayut, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Israel Bar Association had agreed on three of four candidates but failed to agree on the fourth.

Adding Kasher onto the list appears to have solved the problem as he is acceptable to both Sa’ar and Hayut, but also checks the Bar Association box of having a private-sector lawyer on the court after multiple former justices with private sector backgrounds retired.

The anticipated deal also comes after the Bar Association succeeded in getting one of its preferred candidates, Gali Baharav-Miara, appointed last week as the country’s new attorney-general.