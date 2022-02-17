For First Time Since Jan., Under 900 Severe COVID Patients in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 5:12 am |

Ziv Hospital team members wear safety gear as they work in the coronavirus ward of the hospital in Tzfas on Tuesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israel on Thursday reported less than 900 severe COVID-19 patients, the lowest the figure has been in some three weeks, health officials said.

The Health Ministry said 886 patients are in serious condition, of whom 263 are ventilated. Since the start of the pandemic, 9,710 patients have succumbed to the disease, 11 of whom died on Wednesday alone.

The ministry added that on Wednesday 21,152 people tested positive for coronavirus, and after 111,273 tests were performed, the positivity rate now stands at 19.01%.