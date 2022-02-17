Biden: ‘Every Indication’ Russia Is Prepared to Attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters/AP) -

President Joe Biden salutes a marine before boarding Marine One for travel to Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

President Joe Biden said Thursday that there is a “very high” risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that could happen within “several days.”

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the United States saw no signs of a claimed Russian withdrawal of forces along its border with Ukraine. He said the U.S. has “reason to believe” that Russia is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.”

He told reporters in Washington: “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.”

He said Russia had not moved back its forces from the Ukrainian border and the United States had reason to believe Russia was engaged in a false flag operation that Moscow would use to justify an invasion.

But he said a diplomatic solution remained possible, which is why he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations to make a statement on Thursday.

“He’ll lay out what that path is,” he said.