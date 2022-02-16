Severe COVID Cases Down Over 25% in 10 Days

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:33 am |

Ziv hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the coronavirus ward of the hospital in Tzfas on Tuesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the number of Israelis hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19 has dropped to 927 compared to 1,255 just 10 days prior, marking a decline of more than 25% in severe cases.

Daily coronavirus admissions to hospitals have also declined to 99 on Wednesday, fewer than half of the peaks recorded last month, which reached 230 new admissions on Jan. 31 at its highest point.

Meanwhile, new daily cases also continued their downward trajectory as 20,340 Israelis tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours compared to a record 85,000 daily diagnoses at the end of January.

The virus’s reproduction rate, or R number, continues to drop and currently stands at 0.68, indicating a steady decline in the spread of the pathogen. The R number gauges the average number of secondary infections produced by a single virus carrier, meaning that about every three coronavirus patients infect another two.

As of Wednesday, there were a little under 170,000 active coronavirus cases in the country. Most of them displayed mild or no symptoms at all.