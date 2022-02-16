Prosecutors in Netanyahu Case Admit That One Witness Was Spied On

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of the Yerushalayim District Court. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prosecutors in the corruption trial of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Yerushalayim District Court on Wednesday that spyware was used to hack the phone of just one witness in the case, but that no material discovered was used and the case should continue as scheduled.

State prosecutors told the court that the only person connected to the case who was spied on with the NSO Group’s Pegasus software was Shlomo Filber, the former director of the Communications Ministry and a key witness in the case. Prosecutors claim that the spyware was activated on his phone for around a day but that no material relevant to the case was discovered.

Prosecutors say that the phone of Iris Elovitch, the wife of former Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, was targeted, but unsuccessfully.

Reports have swirled over the past two weeks that the Israel Police used spyware without judicial approval to target many public officials and activists, including figures central to Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial. Supporters of Netanyahu have pointed to the allegations as a reason to toss out the case against it.

This week’s scheduled sessions in the trial were postponed amid the controversy, to allow for state prosecutors to complete an investigation into the claims.