Man Fatally Shot on Board LIRR Train

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) -

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:05 pm |

A man was fatally shot on board a commuter train in suburban New York early Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. on board a Long Island Rail Road train in Ronkonkoma, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Suffolk County police said the victim, 20-year-old Yusef Staine, was shot by a man he appeared to be traveling with.

Staine, of West Babylon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled.

The shooting happened while the train was in the Ronkonkoma station and had not yet started its scheduled trip to Penn Station in New York City. The train was taken out of service while police investigated.