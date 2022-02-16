Likud MKs Seek to Reverse Decision to Boycott Knesset Committees

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 4:18 am |

MK Yuval Steinitz. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

After a lengthy boycott of Knesset committees for what they believe is an unequal and undemocratic allocation of authority and positions by the coalition, Likud MKs on Tuesday began voicing apprehension about the decision, saying they had “abandoned the scene” for too long.

In a Likud faction meeting held on Monday, several MKs asked opposition whip and faction chairman MK Yariv Levin to reopen the matter for discussion and hold a vote.

MK Gila Gamliel was particularly adamant in her view that Likud MKs should resume attending Knesset committee meetings and votes.

“I ask that the matter of our active participation in the committees be raised again. The comprehension is setting in that it was a terrible mistake not to take an active part. We see this in the State Control Committee, when there’s an argument on foreign affairs and defense, in the House Committee, and other committees. We initially thought it was the right thing to do because it would show how badly democracy was being damaged and how the Knesset’s standing in Israel at this time was at an unprecedented low, but we aren’t expressing our abilities. I ask you, Yariv, to hold a party vote on this matter so we can take an active role as members of the committees. It’s unacceptable that we are abandoning the scene like this.”

MK Yuval Steinitz added at the meeting: “In the beginning, we let out a shout, but it wasn’t heard very well or clearly and strongly enough. We didn’t shake the earth. We failed on this issue and now the damage outweighs the benefit.”