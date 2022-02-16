Hamas Terrorist Killed in Collapse of Gaza Terror Tunnel

YERUSHALAYIM -

A picture taken with an ultra-wide-angle lens on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza shows the interior of a tunnel dug by Islamic Jihad, leading from Gaza into Israel, near the kibbutz of Kissufim. (Jack Guez/Pool via AP)

A Hamas terrorist died as a result of the collapse of a tunnel in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, announced that Muhammad Ashraf Abed was “martyred after the collapse of a resistance tunnel.”

Abed, 24, was from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Several Hamas terrorists have recently died while working in terror tunnels.

In December, Maj. Avichai Adraee, the IDF’s spokesman in Arabic, issued a warning to the residents of the Gaza Strip to stay away from Hamas’s tunnels following several landslides in the area, the result of the collapse of Hamas’s terror tunnel network.

“According to estimates, the cause of these collapses is linked to the underground system of Hamas,” he noted

“These events are a new example, but not the only one, of Hamas’s absurd use of civilian areas. It is unpredictable when the earth will shake again under the feet of the Gazans because of this blatant exploitation that the population pays for over and over again,” he stated.

“Residents of Gaza, I suggest that you be aware of the activities of Hamas in your areas,” he warned.

It appears that the recent rains caused the collapse of the tunnels, many of which are built in the sand, and with cheap and weak materials. Several Gazans working for Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have died in these tunnel collapses in recent years.

According to data collected by the IDF, in 2016, 25 tunnels collapsed in Gaza, killing 21 tunnel diggers from Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and other radical organizations. In 2017, nine tunnels collapsed and tens of tunnels were destroyed by the Egyptian army as part of their crackdown on terrorist activity in the Sinai. These incidents resulted in the deaths of 33 members of Hamas and other Islamist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has built over the years an elaborate underground city running under Gaza. The system in the Strip is meant to conceal Hamas’s military activities and serve as a system from which to fight the IDF.

The cross-border tunnels penetrating into Israeli territory were meant to be used as attack tunnels. This threat has been mostly neutralized by an advanced underground barrier the IDF has built around the Strip.