Gov’t Said to Be Drafting Plan for Removal of All Omicron Curbs

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:32 am |

Police set up temporary roadblocks outside of Yerushalayim as Israel entered its third lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in February 2021. (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

Israel said Wednesday health officials are formulating a plan for the gradual removal of all COVID restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the omicron strain earlier this year, with a discussion set to be held later in the day.

The main aspects of the plan have already been presented to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is said to have accepted them.

The crucial discussion on the issue is expected to be held in the Health Ministry in the evening, in which the recommendations will be formulated in full and presented to government officials on Thursday.