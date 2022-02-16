Felder Challenger Cut Out of District

BROOKLYN -

Kaegan Mays-Williams, a progressive Democrat who had sought to challenge State Sen. Simcha Felder’s 17th District seat (Boro Park, Midwood, Kensington), has been cut out of the district in the recent redistricting process, and will instead challenge another incumbent state senator, Kevin Parker of the 21st District ( Flatbush, Kensington, Park Slope, and Windsor Terrace).

Mays-Williams lives in Ditmas Park, one of the few liberal portions of the 17th District, which has been represented since 2013 by Felder, a conservative Democrat. Mays-Williams, a former assistant DA in Manhattan and currently a lawyer for the anti-gun organization Everytown for Gun Safety, had planned to challenge Felder from the left. But the recently passed new district lines remove some of those liberal parts of the 17th District and add more parts of Orthodox Jewish Gravesend, making it a safer seat for Felder, and uniting a larger portion of the politically conservative Orthodox community into one district.

City & State reported Wednesday that Mays-Williams, having been cut out of the 17th, now finds herself in the 21st, and will challenge Parker. Another challenger in the 21st District, Samantha Adler announced she would drop out of her race and endorse Mays-Williams, in the hopes that the district would now be represented by a woman.

While first-time candidates are not required to live in the district in which they run, if they win they have to move into the district.

According to City & State, Adler and Mays-Williams are similar ideologically, in that they are more progressive than Parker but not as leftist as another challenger, David Alexis, who is supported by the Democratic Socialists of America. Mays-Williams is in a better financial position than Adler, with over $10o,000 on hand, compared to less than $10,000 for Adler. Parker also trails Mays-Williams in funds, with around $85,000, while Alexis has nearly $80,000.

State elections do not have ranked-choice voting, so whoever wins a plurality in the primary is the victor.

While Felder was expected to easily defeat Mays-Williams, her dropping out will likely allow him to run unopposed. In his last three races, Felder has had the Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines in the general election.

Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic strategist, told Hamodia that the redistricting helped both Felder, by making his seat more safe, and Mays-Williams, by putting her into a more winnable district.

“Mays-Williams definitely has a better shot at beating Parker than she did at beating Felder,” Sheinkopf said. “But even the 21st District race will be tough for her to win, because incumbents are hard to beat.”

