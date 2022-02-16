Economy Grew 8.1%; Shekel Rebounds

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:03 pm |

A shopping mall in Or Yehuda. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90/File)

Israel’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 8.1% in 2021, and an astonishing 16.6% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The annual figure surpassed even the unusually positive forecast of the Bank of Israel of 7.5%.

The economy had shrunk by 2.2% in 2020, due to lockdowns during the Covid pandemic.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also said that imports of goods and services in 2021 rose 18.7% after falling 9.5% in 2020.

Private consumption in Israel rose 11.7% in 2021, after falling 9.2% in 2020. Private consumption per capita in 2021, rose 9.9%, in line with the Bank of Israel forecast of 10%.

On the news, the shekel rebounded on Wednesday against the dollar and the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel exchange rate was down 1.31% against the dollar at NIS 3.183/$ and down 0.93% against the euro at NIS 3.624/€.

Just two days ago, the shekel was trading at NIS 3.262/$, its weakest against the dollar since July 2021, as investors fled to safe haven currencies like the dollar. But the slight easing of tensions in the Ukraine weakened the dollar worldwide.

On the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently 1.14% higher at 1999.87 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index is 1.22% higher at 2090.95 points.