Pelosi Lands at Ben-Gurion for 2-Day Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:20 pm |

A delegation of Congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Israel on Tuesday for two days to meet with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The group will then move on to other countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.

In a statement released on landing, Pelosi said the Israel trip will focus on “recognizing our shared democratic values and mutual security.”

The group is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other officials. They will also travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Pelosi was accompanied by Reps. Adam Schiff, Ted Deutch, Barbara Lee, Bill Keating, Eric Swalwell, Andy Kim and Ro Khanna.