Kremlin Critic Navalny Stands New Trial in Prison

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:57 am |

In this 2020 file photo, Oleg Navalny, Alexei Navalny’s brother speaks to the media at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit, where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk, File)

A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny opened Tuesday at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term, a further step in a yearlong, multipronged crackdown on Russia’s most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s longtime foe, is charged with fraud and contempt of court. His allies denounced the case as an effort by the Kremlin to keep the politician in prison for as long as possible.

Authorities moved the trial to the prison colony hours away from Moscow, where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. The move received criticism for effectively limiting access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

Navalny, 45, appeared in the make-shift courtroom on Tuesday wearing a prison uniform.

“It is just that these people, who ordered this trial, are really scared,” he said during the hearing. “[Scared] of what I say during this trial, of people seeing that the case is obviously fabricated.”

The unusual trial got underway as world leaders are preoccupied with another round of tensions between Russia and the West fueled by fears that Russia plans to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor Ukraine.

Navalny can receive up to 15 years in prison, if convicted, his allies have said, on top of the time he was ordered to serve last year.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin, which accusations officials denied.