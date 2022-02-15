Israel Seeks New Regional Bloc with Arab Partners, Bennett Says in Bahrain

MANAMA (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:24 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received by an honor guard at the palace of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Tuesday. Haim Zach (GPO)

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday he was seeking a new regional architecture with Arab partners to stand against “enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror.”

“We are trying to form a new regional architecture of moderate countries (to) provide stability, economic prosperity and to be able to stand strong against enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror,” Bennett told reporters during the first visit to Bahrain by an Israeli leader since the two states normalized ties in 2020.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa told Bennett:

“Peace should be the endeavor for all responsible peoples. Not that we have ever had a war but relations between our two countries were not at a level that could be construed as normal. And I think that if we see a wider Middle East that is free from conflict, that is based on principles of mutual respect, understanding, and sharing responsibility towards security, we must do more to get to know one another and build upon the Abraham Accords, which have been such an historic agreement.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the Kingdom of Bahrain. I feel very happy you are here and I look forward to all the wonderful things we will be able to do together as individuals and as peoples.”

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa welcoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bahrain. (Chaim Tzach/GOP)