Borrell: EU Is Ready to Discuss Russian Security Concerns

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 5:36 am |

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, in 2019. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo)

The European Union is ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to heighten.

“In order to fulfill the concerns of everybody, the only way is speaking [with everything] on the table and discuss[ion],” Borrell told BBC Radio 4. “If there is a war between Russia and Ukraine, Nordstream 2 would not become operational,” he added.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukrainian borders in recent months but denies plans to invade. It demands what it says are security guarantees from the West.