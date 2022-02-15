Bennet Meets With Jewish Community Leaders in Bahrain

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 3:53 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presenting a shofar to the Jewish community in Bahrain.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Tuesday morning with the heads of the Jewish community in Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by the Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’a, the President of the Jewish Community, Avraham (Abe) Nono, a member of the Jewish Community Board of Directors and former Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States, Huda Nono, and other senior officials.

In his speech, Prime Minister Bennett said that the Jewish community in Bahrain key to the implementation of the peace agreements between the two countries. He mentioned that the Jewish community is highly regarded by the Bahraini leadership, serving as a model for cooperation between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East in general, and in Bahrain in particular.

“I am very happy to be here in Bahrain. I could not think of a better way to open the visit than to see my family here, the Jewish community.

“I came from Israel with goodwill and warm friendship between the two peoples, and I am sure you will be an exceptional bridge between Bahrain and Israel. I look forward to a successful day in which we will strengthen the Abraham Accords and the relations between my people.”