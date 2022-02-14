Unvaccinated Children to be Allowed Into Israel with Vaccinate Parents

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 3:17 pm |

Travellers at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90/File)

Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter Israel as long as their parents are vaccinated, beginning March 1st.

This new relaxation of COVID-19 restriction means they will be allowed to enter Israel in time to celebrate Pesach with their families, even though they have not been vaccinated, as long as their parents have been.

On February 2, Chaim V’Chessed reported that even unvaccinated and non-recovered student visa holders would thenceforth be permitted to enter Israel.

Since Nov. 1, 2021, student visas holders have only been granted entry to Israel if fully vaccinated or recovered (in Israel). This rule has caused untold difficulties for visa holders who for whatever reason did not hold this status. It has especially been a major headache for children of visa holders, who live in Israel but are too young to be vaccinated. Special permits have been required to return to Israel if they traveled abroad for any reason.

Under the new guidelines, all unvaccinated or non-recovered travelers will be permitted to enter if they hold valid visas. Furthermore, Chaim V’Chessed said that presumably, all yeshivah and seminary students with valid visas will be permitted to travel for Pesach, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status.