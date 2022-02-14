Israeli Exits from Ukraine Gain Momentum

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:04 pm |

Terminal B, Boryspol Airport, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Gnesener1900)

After an initially lukewarm response to urgent calls from Israeli leaders to leave Ukraine “before it’s too late,” Israelis in the country were heeding the warnings in larger numbers on Monday.

“Our campaign is beginning to work,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told The Times of Israel.

About 900 people flew to Israel from Ukraine on Sunday, and the rate of departures is expected to accelerate on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged Israelis to come home before Wednesday, when a looming Russian invasion could disrupt air travel.

Over 1,000 people flying out of Ukraine were expected to land in Israel on Monday, and there’s a strong demand for plane seats, according to Army Radio.

The Kan broadcaster also said that more people are flying out, and Israeli airlines say that queries about departures have increased.

Still, the numbers reported represent only a small fraction of the 10,000 or more Israelis currently in the Ukraine, and a video of one flight from Kyiv to Israel showed what appeared to be only a partially filled passenger cabine.