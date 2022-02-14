IDF Demolishes Home of Terrorist Who Murdered Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:07 am |

Palestinians inspect the home of Palestinian terrorist Mahmoud Jaradat, which was demolished by the IDF, in Silat al-Hartiyah, Monday. (Flash90)

IDF forces operated on Sunday night in the Arab village of Silat al-Hartiyah in the Shomron to demolish the apartment in which terrorist Muhamad Jaradat lived. Jaradat was a member of a terror squad that carried out the shooting attack at the Chomesh junction in December, in which Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, was killed.

The IDF stated that violent riots developed in several areas of the town during the demolition operation, with the participation of hundreds of rioters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli troops. IDF fighters responded with crowd-dispersal means.

IDF troops also encountered gunfire from terrorists and fired back. There were no Israeli casualties in the clashes, baruch Hashem. An IDF soldier was injured during the preparations to demolish the apartment.

The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Muhammad Akra was killed in the exchange of gunfire. Others were reportedly wounded in the clashes.

The demolition was carried out in accordance with the order of the commander of the IDF’s Central Command after the terrorist’s petition to the High Court of Justice was rejected.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to serve as deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.

Israeli forces captured the four-man terror cell that carried out the shooting attack in northern Shomron in which Dimentman, 25, was murdered and two other Israelis were wounded.

The cell included Muhammad Jaradat, a senior Islamic Jihad official and a released prisoner. According to sources in the village, his son, Ibrahim, was also arrested. Another detainee is Ibrahim Taha’ina, also a released prisoner. A fourth suspect was arrested for helping the cell escape and hide.

Muhammad Jaradat is the uncle of the brothers Rith, 17, and Omar Jaradat, 20, the main suspects in the attack.

The military prosecution has filed indictments against the terrorists.

The Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was in retaliation for the killing of one of its operatives, Jamil Kiel of Shechem, by the IDF.