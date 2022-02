YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 10:29 am |

A medical staff member uses a code to exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

A five-month-old baby boy passed away in the coronavirus ward at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Yerushalayim on Monday

The baby had suffered from unspecified “serious and complicated” medical issues since being born and his situation deteriorated after catching COVID-19, leaving him struggling to breathe, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The death makes the infant among the youngest of Israel’s victims who have passed away after catching the coronavirus.