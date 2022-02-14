Egyptian Leader Honors Israeli Minister in Cairo Conference

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 1:58 pm |

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Ludovic. (Marin/Pool via Reuters)

In an extraordinary gesture, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi gave a personal welcome to Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar in a convention hall in Cairo on Monday.

In footage of the event, Sissi is seen entering the plush venue, and promptly after a very brief greeting to the audience at the microphone, walked over to where Elharrar was seated to say a few words to her.

The gesture was in marked contrast to Elharrar’s treatment at the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, where the minister, who uses a wheelchair, was denied entrance to the main hall due to a lack of access for the disabled. The incident caused an uproar, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett escorted her to the conference room on the second day, amid apologies from the event organizers.

Israeli journalists praised the Egyptian president.

Walla reporter Barak Ravid, called it “amazing.”

“Joyful, exciting and not a coincidence,” former Channel 10 news analyst Nadav Perry tweeted.

Roi Kais, a correspondent for Kan, described Sissi as “an officer and a gentleman.”