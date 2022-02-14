Deal Afoot to Allow Consular Marriages

YERUSHALAYIM -

Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana (right) seated next to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

In a new threat to the integrity of Jewish marriage in the state of Israel, coalition MKs were working out a deal that would allow civil marriages to be conducted in foreign embassies and other diplomatic missions in the country, according to a report by Channel 12 on Monday night.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) was said to be willing to agree to the proposal, which came from MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope).

Although the diplomatic missions are physically located in Israel, their premises are legally considered as foreign soil, belonging to the country that dispatched the mission. As such, marriages performed there could circumvent the halachic requirements that obtain within Israel under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate.

Currently, Israel does not have civil marriage, though it recognizes such marriages performed abroad. Jews wishing to marry non-Jews or others to whom they are forbidden by Jewish law must travel to another country — usually Cyprus — to do so.

Kahana had previously vetoed Haskel’s bill, but reportedly said he could support consular marriages in exchange for repealing the 1970 grandchild amendment to the Law of Return, which extended the right to citizenship to people with one Jewish grandparent or to any person married to a Jew, whether or not they are considered Jewish under Orthodox interpretations of Jewish law.

Kahana believes that the repeal of the grandson’s clause is critical to maintaining the Jewish identity of the state.

“We told Yesh Atid we are willing to discuss allowing the law offering civil marriage at foreign consulates to pass in return for making a major change in the Law of Return.”

Channel 12 also said that the Yisrael Beytenu Party might be willing to support the deal, even though their constituents are largely immigrants from the former Soviet Union, many of whom made aliyah as grandchildren of Jews.