Bennett to Make First Official Visit to Bahrain

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:08 am |

The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain seen on a roadside in Netanya. (Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart Monday night for a landmark visit to Bahrain at the invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

During the visit, Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa. The two leaders first met at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) held this past November in Glasgow, where the Crown Prince invited the Prime Minister to make his first official visit to Bahrain.

The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Additionally, Bennett and the Crown Prince will also discuss the importance of peace, advancement and prosperity in the region, and especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation.

Bennett will also meet with the Ministers of Finance, Industry and Transport of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with representatives of the local Jewish community.