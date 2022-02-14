Bennett Arrives in Bahrain for Historic Visit

Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:34 pm |

PM Bennett arriving in Bahrain. (Haim Zach/GPO))

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed in Manama, the capital of Bahrain on Monday night, on his first official visit to the country.

(Video Credit: Itay Beit-On (GPO)/Sound – Nir Sharf (GPO)

The Prime Minister was received with an honor guard by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Industry, the Head of Protocol, the Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain and other senior officials.

Tomorrow, he is slated to meet with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as with the King of Bahrain.

PM Bennett meeting with the Crown Prince in November in Glacow. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Bennett met the Crown Prince for the first time at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) held this past November in Glasgow, where he invited the Prime Minister to make his first official visit to Bahrain.

The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Additionally, Bennett and the Crown Prince will also discuss the importance of peace, advancement and prosperity in the region, and especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation.

Bennett will also meet with the ministers of finance, industry and transport of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with representatives of the local Jewish community.