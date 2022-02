Monday, February 14, 2022 at 6:29 pm |

Kahal Adass Jisroel of Berlin, Germany, under the leadership of Harav Dovid Roberts, shlita, has recently joined the international Avos Ubanim program. An instant success, the program has brought the excitement and enthusiasm of father/son learning, not to mention some exciting prizes, to the community.

Kahal Adass Jisroel is proud of the success of the program, and in the opportunity join together with the international Torah community.