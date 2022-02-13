Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Rattled by Ukraine Crisis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 12:27 pm |

View of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90/File)

News that Israel is urging its citizens in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible as a Russian invasion seems likely, reverberated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Stocks fell sharply, Globes reported: The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.03%, to 1,926.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.15%, to 2,018.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.38% to 483.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 387.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 1.65 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel raised the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate by 0.435% on Friday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.052% higher at NIS 3.685/€.

The banks were prominent in the downward turn, as Bank Leumi dropped 2.51%, Bank Hapoalim fell 3.07%, Israel Discount Bank fell 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.10%.

Nova Measuring Instruments was down 6.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor fell 5.29% and NICE-Systems fell 3.23%.

Israel Corp. rose 0.31%, the only share to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Sunday.