Soldiers Mistakenly Shoot at IDF Drone

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:38 pm |

Another IDF foul-up occurred on Sunday, as Israeli soldiers fired at a drone on the Lebanese border, which turned out to be property of the IDF.

The soldiers initially suspected the drone had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, the IDF said. They fired at it due to a “mistaken identification.”

The soldiers missed, and the drone was not damaged in the incident, the military said.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz defended IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi against criticism over relatively light punishments of officers found responsible for the friendly fire deaths of two soldiers last month and the death of an elderly Palestinian man who suffered heart failure after he was left bound and blindfolded by soldiers.

“We must investigate every irregularity and correct it and educate fearlessly. Indeed, punishment is needed for those who do not live up to our norms and rules, but punishment isn’t everything. No less important is to learn lessons and, sometimes, introspection by the high command ranks as to missions and the way that forces are trained,” Gantz said.

The defense minister made his remarks at a swearing-in ceremony for the incoming head of the military’s court of appeals.