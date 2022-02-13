Report: Mossad Stopped 12 Terror Plots in Turkey Since 2020

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:22 pm |

The Mossad spy agency helped to thwart twelve terror plots against Israelis in Turkey over the past two years, according to Channel 12.

The unsourced report said that the successful counter-terror activities were carried out in conjunction with Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), which it said have improved in recent years despite strained diplomatic relations between the countries.

Most of the reported attack plots involved the Islamic State terror group, which targeted businesspeople and tourists in Turkey.

The report came a day after Turkish media and a Turkish-based Israeli businessman announced the uncovering of an Iranian plot to assassinate him. It also followed recent reports in Turkey of the indictment of 16 alleged Mossad spies.

The network speculated that Mossad chief David Barnea likely had a direct hand in the matter, as he reportedly personally oversees intelligence ties with Turkey.

On Friday, Turkish media said the country’s intelligence had thwarted an Iranian plan to assassinate an Israeli businessman in the country.

The intended target, Yair Geller, confirmed the reports.