Rav of Uman, Ukraine Advises Jews About Evacuating

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:57 pm |

Rabbi Yaakov G’an, the Rav of the city of Uman, Ukraine, released a letter of guidance for Jews in Ukraine in light of the tense situation currently enveloping the country.

With Russian army divisions poised on the border of Ukraine and the American government warning of imminent invasion by Russian forces, Rabbi G’an recommended that all tourists to leave the country by Wednesday. In addition, he advised all others who can easily leave by taking vacation or other means to evacuate as well. For those who have difficulty doing so, he suggested reassessing the situation by week’s end.

Rabbi G’an reassured those who remained in the country that the community will do their best to see that all their needs are addressed.