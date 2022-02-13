Morocco to Get Air Defense System in $500 Million Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel Aerospace Industries’ Barak 8 Surface-to-Air Missile. (Georges Seguin)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has entered into a deal worth more than $500 million to sell the Moroccan army the Barak MX air and missile defense system, Globes reported on Sunday, citing international sources.

The Barak MX missile defense system is designed to protect against a range of missile threats and drones.

Morocco expressed interest in the procurement when Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the country last November. During the visit Gantz signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) about defense collaboration between the two countries including such deals.

IAI CEO Boaz Levy visited Morocco secretly to make a full presentation of the Barak-MX and close the deal.

Morocco has already purchased Heron UAVs from IAI and other UAVs from IAI unit Bluebird as well as robot patrol vehicle systems from Elbit Systems and drone interceptors from Skylock.

But those acquisitions were made through third parties. Following the signing of the Abraham Accords, including the MoU signed during Gantz’s visit, henceforth defense procurements will be conducted directly.

Morocco defense concerns are tied to a diplomatic and military confrontation with Algeria as well as with various separatist terrorist organizations operating in the region. The fear in Morocco is that like the UAE, which has come under fire from the Iranian-backed Houthi-based fighters, it will come under attack from similar organizations in its region.