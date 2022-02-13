Kushner, Berkowitz Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:54 pm |

Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations (L) and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner at a press briefing at the White House on Aug. 13, 2020, after Trump announced that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former White House advisers Jared Kusher and Avi Berkowitz have been nominated for the Nobel Prize for their work as negotiators of the Abraham Accords.

The nomination was submitted by U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican Congressman from Long Island who is currently running for New York governor.

“The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and Arab nations in decades,” Zeldin wrote in his nomination, a copy of which was obtained by the New York Post.

The accords have brought about normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states including United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain.

“Against the background of a centuries-old conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, rising tensions, and Iran’s growing influence, Kushner and Berkowitz successfully brought together regional leaders, and forged regional alliances better capable of countering Iran’s malign influence,” Zeldin’s nomination continued.

This the second time the two have been up for the prize, after attorney Alan Dershowitz nominated them last year.

Kushner said he was “humbled” by the nomination.

Former President Donald Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

A Norwegian politician submitted his name for the 2021 prize, citing the president’s role in the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News in September 2020: “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

The 2021 prize was won by two journalists, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, “for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.”