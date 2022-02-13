Not All Israelis in Ukraine Rushing to Leave

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 5:18 pm |

Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region of Ukraine earlier this month. (Reuters/Roman Baluk)

Foreign Ministry officials were reportedly rushing to evacuate Israeli citizens from Ukraine by Tuesday, ahead of the feared Russian invasion, but it did not appear that the Israelis were rushing to be evacuated.

While the U.S. and other countries were sending diplomatic staff and their families to safer places, Israel was sending in additional personnel to give assistance to the thousands of Israelis in the country to get out “before things get complicated,” as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid put it on Sunday.

“We are reinforcing the embassy in Kyiv in order to better address the needs of citizens of Israel and the Jewish community in Ukraine if necessary,” Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll told Kan news.

Acknowledging that invasion was not certain, Roll said that the ministry preferred to be over-cautious rather than run the risk of not doing enough while it is still able to.

The Israeli airlines are responding, too, adding flights for the presumed rush. Thirty-two flights are scheduled to leave Ukraine for Israel this week, including 10 in the next 48 hours. In the meantime, flights are still departing to Ukraine from Ben Gurion Airport.

Arkia said they’ve received thousands of queries about outbound flights. But Israelis in Ukraine seem more attuned to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals for calm than the alarm advisories from Israel to come home “immediately … Tuesday at the latest” before the “narrow window” closes shut.

The Times of Israel quoted Foreign Ministry officials saying on Sunday that there were plenty of empty seats on flights leaving Ukraine for Israel.

Dima Kuperman, who was on a ski trip in Ukraine and spent the last few days of his stay in Kyiv, told Ynet: “I heard the government was calling on citizens to return, but I already booked the flight. There is some tension on the streets but nothing major.

“There is more concern in Israel than in Kyiv and any pressure I had came from listening to news from home and not from the local media,” he said.

The deputy Israeli ambassador to Kyiv, Yoav Bistritzky, put his family on a flight home on Sunday, after a directive from the Foreign Ministry.

“Our families are evacuating today along with other representatives of the state, but the diplomatic staff is staying on and the embassy is operating as usual and will provide services to the thousands of Israelis here who may need them,” he told Ynet.

“The decision to evacuate the families came after long weeks of deliberations and information gathered from many sources. We understand that we must take particular precautions,” he said.

“It is true that life in Ukraine is proceeding as usual with restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, airline travel and more operating fully, but Israel is responsible for its own citizens.

“All things considered, there are indications from NATO and the United States, so we are doing the right thing to evacuate Israelis.”

In Israel, preparations were being made for the worst/best scenario: In the event of full-scale war, a large portion of Ukraine’s Jewish community might want to flee to Israel. According to senior Israeli government officials, there are approximately 200,000 potential immigrants (though only about 50,000 are halachically Jewish).

Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamno-Shata told The Jerusalem Post that she has instructed the ministry to prepare for a large-scale operation. “We have no way to indicate at this moment how many potential olim will enter Israel at this point, but we need to be prepared,” she said.

Israel reportedly has a secret rescue plan that includes bringing them to Israel and providing temporary housing. Nothing has been finalized, but all of the relevant government ministries and official organizations have been meeting for weeks to arrange for such an eventuality.