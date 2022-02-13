Israel to Participate in Pfizer’s Omicron Trial

Yerushalayim -

Adults over the age of 60 receive a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on January 3, 2022. (Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel will take part in Pfizer’s experiment for a vaccine against the Omicron variant. The trial will begin at the end of this month. The trial will be conducted at Sheba Medical Center, on volunteers over the age of 60, who had not received the fourth COVID vaccine.

This experiment could further jeopardize the chances of people getting their fourth vaccine, with both the expectation of a “better” jab on the horizon and the cancellation of the Green Pass.

As part of the experiment, three modified vaccines against Omicron will be administered to recipients who had not received any Pfizer vaccines or had received only two doses.

The trial will also include volunteers who received three doses and they will be divided into two groups: one will be given the modified jab and the other, will be given the existing vaccine.