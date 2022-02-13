Decline in Covid Cases in Israel

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:51 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A total of 18,020 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, down from 22,360 the previous day.

Israel’s coronavirus cases are trending down, with a 37% reduction in positive cases over the last week in comparison to seven days prior.

There are 328 patients in critical condition, with 269 intubated and an additional 21 on ECMO.

Of the over 1000 patients in serious condition, 439 patients were unvaccinated, 106 were partially vaccinated, and 468 were fully vaccinated.

Despite the optimistic data and the continuous downward trend of both new daily cases and serious cases, Israel’s coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka urged caution in an interview with KAN Radio on Sunday morning.

“It is too early to see if we are past the fifth coronavirus wave yet,” he said. “We are seeing a decline in cases, but the numbers are still too high, it’s still too early to take the masks off.”